Survey: Most people in Wales want GPs to help with non-medical issues

Eight in ten people in Wales think primary care services should help with everyday issues like housing, diet and physical activity.

That’s according to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey by Public Health Wales, which looked at how people view the role of services such as GP surgeries, dentists, optometrists and community pharmacies.

The survey found that 74 per cent of people believe healthcare professionals have a large responsibility to ask about non-medical needs such as housing problems, food insecurity or unemployment when these may be affecting someone’s health.

Eighty per cent said primary care services should also help refer people to local support organisations like food banks and housing charities.

The findings suggest strong public awareness that health is shaped by wider life circumstances, and that people support healthcare staff raising these topics.

The survey also found:

70 per cent support funding primary care services based on local community needs such as employment or environment

-51 per cent support this even if healthier areas would receive fewer services

-93 per cent said access to healthcare is a key factor for good health

-89 per cent highlighted warm, good quality housing

-78 per cent pointed to financial security

-77 per cent named social connections and fair working conditions

People also value flexibility and continuity when accessing care.

If dealing with multiple health concerns, 60 per cent said they would wait longer for an appointment if it meant discussing all issues in one visit.

And 57 per cent said being seen by the same healthcare professional for an existing condition was more important than being seen quickly.

Dr Kerry Bailey, Public Health Consultant and Lead for Reducing Health Inequalities in the Primary Care Division at Public Health Wales, said: “As a practicing GP, I know some of these responses may cause debate, but this survey highlights that people in Wales want fair healthcare services, and they recognise that where we live and the conditions we work in also affects our health. It also highlights that people are supportive of healthcare services having a role in talking to us about these aspects.”