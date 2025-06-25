Summer spike doubles missing pets in North Wales and Cheshire

New data from more than 200,000 missing pet reports handled by PetRadar worldwide shows the number of pets lost in Great Britain surges during the summer months, accounting for 30 per cent of all cases and almost double the total seen in autumn. North Wales and the Cheshire border region are among the hardest hit locally.

School holidays, family trips and more time spent outdoors increase the chances of pets slipping out unnoticed. Open windows and garden doors, barbecues and social gatherings all create extra opportunities for animals to wander away from home.

With summer responsible for nearly a third of all missing pet reports, experts suggest taking simple precautions, including

• making sure pets are microchipped and contact details are up to date

• fitting a secure collar with a clear, readable identity tag

• arranging pet sitting with a trusted friend or family member when away

• keeping animals in a secure area whenever doors or windows are open

• checking fences, gates and doors before leaving the house

• sticking to a pet’s usual routine as far as possible

“We see a clear spike in missing pet reports across the region every summer. Local events, increased travel, and even the sound of fireworks at community celebrations can unsettle pets, making them more likely to run off. Taking simple steps, like checking garden gates and keeping pets indoors during noisy evenings, can make a real difference for families in North Wales and Cheshire,” says David Olthaar, founder of PetRadar.

