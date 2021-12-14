Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Dec 2021

Stretch of A55 at Broughton partially blocked following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A stretch of the A55 at Broughton is partially blocked following a collision.

According to reports one lane on the Eastbound side between junction 37 from Broughton Shopping centre and the Posthouse roundabout is blocked following the collision.

There is around one and a quarter miles of queuing traffic.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J37 (Broughton Shopping Park) and J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout)”



