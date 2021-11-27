Storm Arwen: Power cuts affecting parts of Flintshire

There are reports of power cuts affecting parts of Flintshire following a night of severe gales.

An amber weather warning for wind has been in place since midnight and is active up to 9am today, a yellow warning is then in place until 6pm.

Gusts of wind reaching up to 60mph have been battering Flintshire overnight.

A number of roads are reported to be closed due to the high winds and fallen trees.

There are reports of power supply issues Broughton, Mold and Northop, Connah’s Quay and Gwernymynydd.

SP Energy Network Has said:

“Our electricity network has been impacted by high winds caused by Storm Arwen in the Mid Wales, North Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire area, and is affecting a significant number of customers including our most vulnerable customers.”

“Engineers are currently assessing the damage and when it is safe to commence repairs will make every effort to restore supplies by 4pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”