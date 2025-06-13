State-of-the-art ambulance coordination hub unveiled in St Asaph

he Welsh Ambulance Service has officially opened its new coordination and communications centre in Denbighshire.

Located within the Trust’s existing estate on St Asaph Business Park, the facility is now home to Emergency Medical Services Coordination, Operations Quality, Resourcing, and Ambulance Care – Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services.

The new site replaces the former centre in Llanfairfechan, which had been in operation since 2001 and was no longer fit for purpose.

High Sheriff of Clwyd, Julie Gillbanks, attended the official opening and unveiled a commemorative plaque at the new facility.

In a carefully planned transition, staff at the Llanfairfechan site completed their final night shift on 7 May. The last 999 call at the site was taken the following morning by Senior Emergency Medical Dispatcher Lauryn Edwards.

Meanwhile, at Ty Elwy, 999 call taker Katy Hall answered the first emergency call at the new centre as the morning shift began.

Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “This new facility will have a positive impact on all those who work here as well as our patients.

“It’s a state-of-the-art facility, providing everything you would expect to see in a modern ambulance call centre.

“At a time when pressure and call volumes are consistently high across the entire system, this new centre gives us greater flexibility and resilience, enabling us to better deal with the demands being placed upon us.”

The decision to relocate was prompted by the ageing condition of the Llanfairfechan building, the service’s growth, and the high maintenance costs of the old site.

Following a review, Ty Elwy in St Asaph was chosen in November 2023 as the most suitable location.

The new facility offers additional amenities, including a gym, relaxation area, on-site training spaces, secure parking, bright and comfortable work areas, and easy access to the A55 expressway.

During the opening ceremony, High Sheriff Julie Gillbanks said: “Today, having seen firsthand what is involved in taking an emergency call to the ambulance service, I can really appreciate the advantages of working from this new centre.

“I have learnt so much about triaging and screening calls, ensuring that the right care is provided to the right people while providing alternatives to those who may not require an ambulance.

“Each and every one of the wonderful staff who work here should be proud of themselves and I congratulate them all for what they do to help the people of Wales.”