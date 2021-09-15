Stark warning of rocketing household debt in Wales

Wales’ most influential think-tank, the Bevan Foundation, is warning that problem debt is set to increase as a result of the pandemic and the loss of government schemes.

Given the scale of the impact that Covid-19 has had on our economy and on every aspect of our lives it is not surprising that thousands of Welsh families have been pushed into problem debt over recent months.

Across Wales 130,000 households, 10 per cent of all households had fallen behind on a bill between January and May 2021.

Over the same period 230,000 households, 17 per cent of all households had borrowed money.

The impact of the pandemic on debt has been extremely unequal.

Those who have been able to work from home and who have seen a reduction in their outgoings due to Covid-19 restrictions have been able to pay down debt, seeing their financial position improve.

For those groups that were already at a heightened risk of living in problem debt, however, the situation has deteriorated significantly.

Dr Steffan Evans of the Bevan Foundation said:

“Low-income households, renters, disabled people, 25 – 49-year-olds, lone parents and BAME households, were all at a heightened risk of living in problem debt before the pandemic.”

These have been among the groups hardest hit by the economic impact of the pandemic, meaning that problem debt has become an even greater concern over the past 18 months”.

There are concerns that the situation could deteriorate further.

Some of the temporary protections that have prevented more people from falling into problem debt over the course of the pandemic have either already come to an end or are coming to an end soon.

These include a ban on evictions and the Universal Credit uplift.

At the same time as this support is being removed, living costs are set to increase further whilst there are still concerns about the health of the economy.

Given the significant impact of the pandemic on debt the Bevan Foundation believes that the time is right to adopt a new approach to supporting people in debt with a clearer focus on relief and prevention.

Dr Steffan Evans said:

“The evidence we have uncovered raises real concerns that the pandemic could have a scarring effect on indebted individuals.”

“Given the unequal impact of the pandemic on debt, this would undermine any hopes at securing a fair recovery.”

“Both the Welsh and UK Governments should therefore take action to help those who have fallen into debt as a result of the pandemic clear what they owe.”

“Both Governments must also ensure that stronger preventative measures are in place to prevent more people from falling into problem debt in future.”