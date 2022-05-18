SP Energy Networks emergency response team investigating Flintshire power cut

SP Energy Networks has said an emergency response team is currently investigating a power cut in Flintshire.

The power company said it was alerted to the power cut affecting properties in the CH7 postcode area of Mold.

They are hoping to have power restored by 4.15pm.

The Beaufort Park Hotel in New Brighton has been impacted by the loss of power.

An update on SP Energy Networks website states:

“There is a power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Mold.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 2:01pm. ”

“Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and our emergency response team are on their way to site to investigate and repair the fault.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 4:15PM.”

“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information. ”

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”