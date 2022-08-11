Some services on Wrexham to Bidston line cancelled due to faulty train

Passengers hoping to catch a train from Flintshire stations along the Borderlands line today have been hit with cancellations.

A number of services between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been cancelled due to a fault with a train.

The train has been removed and replaced with road transport.

The services affected are:

1432 Wrexham Central to Bidston

1532 Bidston to Wrexham Central

1632 Wrexham Central to Bidston

1736 Bidston to Wrexham Central

2046 Wrexham General to Shrewsbury.

