Slip road off A55 at Pentre Halkyn closed due to vehicle fire
A slip road off the A55 in Flintshire is closed due to a vehicle fire.
The slip road at junction 32 Pentre Halkyn westbound has been closed due to a vehicle fire.
Emergency services are currently on the scene Traffic Wales has said.
They have asked drivers to find an alternative route.
There is a build-up of traffic on the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Halkyn
