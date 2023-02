Slip road off A55 at Pentre Halkyn closed due to vehicle fire

A slip road off the A55 in Flintshire is closed due to a vehicle fire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The slip road at junction 32 Pentre Halkyn westbound has been closed due to a vehicle fire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Emergency services are currently on the scene Traffic Wales has said. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

They have asked drivers to find an alternative route. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

There is a build-up of traffic on the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Halkyn ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

⚠️Road closed #A55 J32A Pentre Halkyn off slip travelling westbound is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ Emergency services are on scene. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/GyvRzeVZnW ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) February 20, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News