Sixth and final BelugaXL to be built heads to final assembly line

The sixth and final BelugaXL to be built has emerged from its hanger and is heading to the final assembly line in Toulouse.

Photographs posted on social media today by regular Toulouse spotter and freelance photographer @Frenchpainter show XL6 minus tail fin and engines heading for final assembly.

Photographs also show the fifth Beluga XL to be built nearing completion.

BelugaXL is based on the A330 airliner, it will be the successor to the current BelugaST which has flown between Airbus Broughton and the plane makers’ assembly lines in Europe for over 20 years.

The larger XL has been designed to carry two wings as Airbus looks to ramp up production of the A320 and A350 jets, the current BelugaST can only carry one wing.

Beluga XL made its debut at Hawarden Airport on Valentine’s Day 2019, since then four have entered service, the fifth and sixth will enter service later this year.

Beluga ST

In January Airbus launched a new air-cargo service using its original BelugaST fleet to offer freight companies and other potential customers a solution to their outsized freight transportation needs.

The new service – Airbus Beluga Transport – will provide commercially-contracted customers in a variety of sectors, including space, energy, military, aeronautic, maritime and humanitarian sectors, with a solution to their large cargo transport needs.

The first mission took place at the end of 2021 with a delivery from Airbus Helicopters’ manufacturing site in Marignane, France, to Kobe in Japan for an undisclosed customer. Beluga #3 stopped to refuel at Warsaw (Poland), Novosibirsk (Russia) and Seoul (Korea).

Phillippe Sabo, Head of ATI and Air Oversize Transport at Airbus, said: “The Beluga’s wider cross-section will open up new markets and new logistical possibilities for customers.”

“In the case of loading helicopters – not having to dismantle them first – really is a plus. Similarly, the largest commercial aircraft engines can be accommodated in a fully-dressed configuration.”

Once Airbus has commissioned all six new BelugaXLs, the fully-released BelugaST fleet will be handed over to a newly-created, subsidiary airline with its own Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and staff.

Philippe Sabo added: “The new airline will be flexible and agile to address the needs of external worldwide markets.”