Six weeks as carriageway closures as resurfacing work takes place on A55 in Flintshire

Six weeks of roadworks are starting on Sunday as carriageway resurfacing takes place on sections of the A55 in Flintshire.

The work is taking place from junction 36 Warren Interchange to junction 35 Dobshill.

Traffic Wales has said: “The works are being carried out under a combination of daytime lane closures, full closures overnight and on weekends in each direction.”

“Full closures have been limited to take place overnight and over the weekend when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”

What is closing and when:

A55 J36 Warren Interchange- J35 Dobshill Westbound

Sunday February 27th – Thursday March 17th

There will be night time lane closure from 19:30-06:00 on February 27th to set out traffic management for 1 night only

Then from February 28th onwards, there will be daytime lane closures between 06:00-20:00, full overnight closures from 20:00-06:00 and full weekend closures from Friday 20:00 to Monday 06:00.

A55 J35 Dobshill to J36 Warren Interchange Eastbound

Friday March 18th – Friday April 8th

There will be daytime lane closures between 06:00-20:00, overnight full closures from 20:00-06:00 and full weekend closures from Friday 20:00 to Monday 06:00.

During full carriageway closures a diversion route will be established from Warren Interchange, along the A5104 to the Penymynydd roundabout, along the A550 to the A55.