Shotton power cut – repairs ‘taking longer than expected’

Power suppliers which have been cut in parts of Shotton will be back on by 6PM today.

Engineers from Scottish Power are working to fix an underground fault which has been the cause of a power cut around the Shotton Lane area.

The power company’s website states: “There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Shotton, affecting properties in Shotton Lane, and surrounding streets.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 11.15am.”

“Repairs are taking longer than expected because of an underground fault in Clarence Street and our team are now working to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 6pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”