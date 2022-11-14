Severe delays on southbound M6 in Cheshire following collision

Listen to this article

Update 7.22am – National Highways has said there is “9 miles of congestion on approach causing 60 min delays above normal travel time.”

Please be aware there are long delays on approach to these lane closures on the #M6 southbound between J17 #Middlewich and J16 #StokeonTrent. There is approx. 9 miles of congestion on approach causing 60 min delays above normal travel time. Please allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/pxksnNaFY5 — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) November 14, 2022

Update 6.45am – Latest traffic report states: “ong delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on M6 Southbound between J17 A534 Old Mill Road (Sandbach / Crewe) and J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe).”

“Congestion to J18 Middlewich/Holmes Chapel.”

“Traffic now released after being held for around 25 mins. Lanes one and two (of four) remain closed. Travel time is around 45 minute.”

Earlier report – Traffic is queuing for over seven miles on the M6 southbound in Cheshire following a road traffic collision.

Traffic was held for nearly 30 minutes following the multi vehicle collision near Sandbach but has now been released.

As of 6.15am two lanes remain closed and delays are quoted at around one hour.

“Severe delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on M6 Southbound between J17 A534 Old Mill Road (Sandbach / Crewe) and J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe).”

“Congestion to J18 Middlewich. Traffic now released after being held for around 25 mins. Lanes one and two (of four) remain closed. Travel time is around 60 minute.”

Latest News