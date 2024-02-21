Deeside.com > News

Wed 21st Feb 2024

Severe delays on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

Delays of 70 minutes are being reported on the M56 in Cheshire following a collision.

Highways England said: “There are severe delays of 120 minutes on the M56 in Cheshire eastbound between J15 and J12 due to a collision closing 2 lanes between J14 and J12. Traffic is currently passing the scene in 1 lane.”

“North West Motorway Police Group and National Highways Traffic Officers are currently in attendance.”

A traffic report for the area states: “Severe delays and two lanes closed due to accident on M56 Eastbound before J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to just after M56 J15. Travel time is around 90 minutes. Lanes two and three (Of three) are closed, traffic also slow westbound approaching the location of the accident however cameras confirm all lanes are running.”

