Severe delays on M56 heading away from North Wales after collision closes two lanes
Motorists travelling away from Deeside on the M56 are facing delays of over an hour following a collision which has closed two lanes.
The incident has happened on the eastbound side at J14, Hapsford, has caused over 5 miles of congestion stretching back past the M53 interchange towards the A494.
Emergency services have responded to the scene, and National Highways Traffic Officers are also present to assist with traffic management.
Vehicle recovery has been arranged, but delays are expected to continue for some time.
Motorists who had planned to use this route are advised to allow extra journey time, and consider alternative routes if possible.
A spokesperson for National Highways said:
“There are delays of over an hour on the M56 eastbound in Cheshire due to a collision which has closed 2 lanes (of 3) within J14 (Hapsford).”
“Emergency services are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management. Recovery has been arranged.”
“If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time as there is over 5 miles of congestion on approach.”
A local traffic report for the area states: Severe delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M56 Eastbound at J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Congestion to M56 J15 (M53 interchange). Lanes two and three (of three) are closed. Queues not helped by holiday traffic.
