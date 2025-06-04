Seven weeks of gas works planned for Shotton High Street

Wales & West Utilities is inviting Shotton residents to a public drop-in session ahead of more than seven weeks of gas pipe upgrade work along the town’s High Street.

The session will take place on Tuesday 10 June at Civic Hall, Wepre Drive, Connah’s Quay, between 1pm and 6pm.

Members of the community will be able to view the plans and speak directly with the project team.

The gas pipe upgrade is scheduled to begin on 23 June and is expected to be completed by 15 August, lasting just over seven weeks, subject to engineering conditions.

The work aims to maintain the safe and reliable supply of gas to local homes and businesses and is part of ongoing efforts to prepare the network for future low-carbon fuels like hydrogen and biomethane.

Wales & West Utilities has worked with Flintshire County Council to coordinate the project, and multi-way traffic lights will be used on High Street and its junctions during the works. Motorists are advised to plan for potential delays.

Adam Smith, who is managing the project for Wales & West Utilities, said:

“We are liaising directly with local businesses, and we’d like to see members of the local community at our drop-in event so that we can share plans of the work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Anyone with questions can contact Wales & West Utilities on freephone 0800 912 2999, via X @WWUtilities or on Facebook at facebook.com/wwutilities.