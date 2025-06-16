Arriva number 10 bus rerouted during Connah’s Quay gas works

Chapel Street in Connah’s Quay is closed from 13 June until 11 July due to gas mains replacement works being carried out by Wales & West Utilities.

The closure, which runs from the junction with High Street to outside number 10 Chapel Street, will see 308.12 metres of old metallic gas mains replaced with new plastic mains.

Around 35 service pipes to adjacent premises will also be renewed or transferred.

As a result of the closure, Arriva Buses Wales has announced changes to its service 10 route.

The outbound service towards Connah’s Quay will divert via Mold Road and return to its usual route on Englefield Avenue.

The inbound service to Chester will operate via Quay Hill and Chapel Street.