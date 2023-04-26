Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Apr 2023

Serious incident affecting Chester to Llandudno Junction train route

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are cancellations to services between Chester to Llandudno Junction this afternoon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sadly National Rail have said “A person has been hit by a train between Chester and #Rhyl. To allow the emergency services to attend to the scene, all lines are currently blocked between these stations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

ADVICE TO PASSENGERS: Replacement Road Transport has been requested to operate between Rhyl and Chester. Keanes Coaches will operate a shuttle between Prestatyn – Chester ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More shortly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Sunak accused of £6bn Welsh rail infrastructure theft
  • Crucial work to improve River Alyn water quality now complete
  • Flintshire Council adopts new planning guidance to save starry skies

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Sunak accused of £6bn Welsh rail infrastructure theft

    News

    Crucial work to improve River Alyn water quality now complete

    News

    Flintshire Council adopts new planning guidance to save starry skies

    News

    Police confirm person died at scene of railway track incident in Shotton

    News

    Chester Zoo to debut UK’s first ‘out of water’ shark exhibit

    News

    Prepayment meter customers urged to redeem energy bill support before the deadline

    News

    Act FAST campaign launches to raise stroke awareness and save lives in Wales

    News

    Former MP from Flintshire shares forced adoption heartbreak as Wales says sorry

    News

    Sport Wales seeks input from clubs on environmental sustainability efforts

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn