Serious incident affecting Chester to Llandudno Junction train route
There are cancellations to services between Chester to Llandudno Junction this afternoon.
Sadly National Rail have said “A person has been hit by a train between Chester and #Rhyl. To allow the emergency services to attend to the scene, all lines are currently blocked between these stations.”
ADVICE TO PASSENGERS: Replacement Road Transport has been requested to operate between Rhyl and Chester. Keanes Coaches will operate a shuttle between Prestatyn – Chester
