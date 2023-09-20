Serious collision shuts slip road to A55 in Chester
A serious collision has closed a slip road onto the A55 in Chester.
The incident has happened on the westbound slip road leading from the A41 to the A55 near the J39 Sainsbury’s/Boughton Heath Roundabout.
As a result of the severity of the collision, there is currently no indication as to when the slip road will reopen.
Police have urged drivers to take alternative routes where possible.
