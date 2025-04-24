Serious collision shuts A548 in both directions near Talacre

The A548 has been closed in both directions this afternoon at Talacre Roundabout following a serious road traffic collision.

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, have been deployed to the scene, which is located between the Gronant side and the Tanlan side of the roundabout.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the incident is being dealt with.

A traffic update for the area indicates the A548 is blocked, with slow traffic in both directions near the junction with Station Road.

North Wales Police issued a statement confirming the road closure and presence of emergency crews, and asked motorists to steer clear of the area for the time being.

Flightradar24 data shows two air ambulances have landed close to the scene.