Section of Mold Road near Penymynydd closed following collision
Police have asked drivers to avoid a section of the A5104 between Penymynydd roundabout and Broughton following a road traffic collision.
The road is closed both ways near Old Hope Road crossroads.
North Wales Police posted the following on social media: “Due to a road traffic collision the A5104 is totally closed at the Old Hope Road crossroads, this is approximately a third of a mile from Penymynydd roundabout towards Broughton.”
“Please avoid the area and use other routes.”
