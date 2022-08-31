Section of Mold Road near Penymynydd closed following collision

Police have asked drivers to avoid a section of the A5104 between Penymynydd roundabout and Broughton following a road traffic collision.

The road is closed both ways near Old Hope Road crossroads.

North Wales Police posted the following on social media: “Due to a road traffic collision the A5104 is totally closed at the Old Hope Road crossroads, this is approximately a third of a mile from Penymynydd roundabout towards Broughton.”

“Please avoid the area and use other routes.”

