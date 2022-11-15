Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Nov 2022

Updated: Tue 15th Nov

Section of M6 in Cheshire fully closed after serious collision overnight

A stretch of the M6 in Cheshire is closed this morning after a serious crash.

The northbound section is closed from the M56 junction, J20 Lymm Interchange to Junction 21 Woolston Interchange (Warrington, Irlam, A57) following the collision.

The collision was first reported just after 12.30am this morning.

Accident investigation work is now ongoing at the scene.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash investigation work on M6 Thelwall Viaduct Northbound from J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston). ”

“Congestion to The Southbound carriageway as onlookers slow to look at the incident. The road has been shut after a serious accident in the early hours. The A50 link road from the M56 Westbound at J9 is also closed.”

Diversion route
Follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol on road signs):
  • Exit M6 at J20 and follow the slip-road to the Lymm Interchange roundabout
  • At the roundabout take the first exit to the A50 Knutsford Lane
  • Remain on the A50 over the junction with the A56
  • At the junction with the A5061 turn right to remain on the A50
  • Continue to the junction with the A57 Manchester Road and turn right
  • Follow the A57 Manchester Road to the M6 J21
  • Take the third exit from the junction roundabout to re-join the M6 northbound

Road users on the M56 westbound bound for the M6 northbound should continue to J10, exit and circulate the roundabout to re-join the M56 eastbound and then exit at J9 on to the link road to J20 of the M6 Lymm Interchange and follow the above diversion route.

