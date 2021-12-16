Section of M56 in Cheshire closed following a collision and overturned lorry

The M56 is closed eastbound between Junction 10 (Warrington) and Junction 9 (M6) due to a collision.

A local traffic report for the area says that a car and an overturned lorry are involved.

National Highways says “North West Motorway Police Group lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.

Police have said, “due to a large spillage this closure is expected to remain in place for some time.”

The M56 eastbound is currently closed from Junction 10 Stretton/A49 whilst police and @HighwaysNWEST deal with an RTC – due to a large spillage this closure is expected to remain in place for some time pic.twitter.com/Dmawi7mHYi — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) December 16, 2021

A diversion is in operation and “delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.” National Highways has said.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed, severe delays and stop-start traffic due to accident, a car and an overturned lorry involved on M56 Eastbound between J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) and J9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange).“

“Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). The road has been closed since 18:20.”

Diversion Route:

Follow the hollow square diversion symbol