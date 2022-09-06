Section of M56 closed in Cheshire is closed due to a ‘serious incident’

Listen to this article

A section of the M56 in Cheshire is closed eastbound due to a ‘police led incident.’

The motorway is closed between J12 (Runcorn) and J11 (Preston on the Hill).

National Highways tweeted: “Please be aware of the closure of the #M56 eastbound between J12 (#Runcorn) and J11 following a serious incident.”

“Preparations are being made to release traffic caught up within the #M56 eastbound closure between J12 and J11.”

Due to an ongoing incident the M56 EB is closed at J12. Please follow the hollow square diversion to J11. The A56 Chester Rd where it crosses the M56 is also closed.

If you’re held between J12 & scene, we are turning traffic back to J12 so please wait until directed to do so. pic.twitter.com/ySAyuJQWhG — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) September 6, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police investigations on M56 Eastbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook)”

A diversion route is in operation:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M56 at J12 towards Rocksavage Roundabout

Take the 3rd exit on to the Weston Point Expressway/A557

Exit at the 1st slip road and follow the A533

At the A533/A558 exit slip road, follow the A558/Daresbury Expressway until the junction with the A56

Turn right on to the A56/Chester Road and rejoin the M56 at J11

Read Next