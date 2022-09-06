Click Now!
Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Sep 2022

Updated: Tue 6th Sep

Section of M56 closed in Cheshire is closed due to a ‘serious incident’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A section of the M56 in Cheshire is closed eastbound due to a ‘police led incident.’

The motorway is closed between J12 (Runcorn) and J11 (Preston on the Hill).

National Highways tweeted: “Please be aware of the closure of the #M56 eastbound between J12 (#Runcorn) and J11 following a serious incident.”

“Preparations are being made to release traffic caught up within the #M56 eastbound closure between J12 and J11.”

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police investigations on M56 Eastbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook)”

A diversion route is in operation:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the M56 at J12 towards Rocksavage Roundabout
  • Take the 3rd exit on to the Weston Point Expressway/A557
  • Exit at the 1st slip road and follow the A533
  • At the A533/A558 exit slip road, follow the A558/Daresbury Expressway until the junction with the A56
  • Turn right on to the A56/Chester Road and rejoin the M56 at J11

 

Read Next

  • Flintshire: £28 spent per head on councillors’ lunch expenses compares to less than £5 per head in care homes
  • Connah’s Quay Nomads: Can your business support local girls to play football?
  • Man jailed for five years following death of woman in collision on A550 Welsh Road
  • New automated parking payment system being installed at Moel Famau car park

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire: £28 spent per head on councillors’ lunch expenses compares to less than £5 per head in care homes

    News

    Connah’s Quay Nomads: Can your business support local girls to play football?

    News

    Man jailed for five years following death of woman in collision on A550 Welsh Road

    News

    New automated parking payment system being installed at Moel Famau car park

    News

    Welsh Conservatives bid farewell to “once-in-a-generation politician” Boris Johnson

    News

    Firefighters and control room staff across UK to be balloted for strikes over pay

    News

    North Wales MS supports children and young people for Migraine Awareness Week

    News

    HMP Berwyn competently run but improvement needed and “plagued” by staff shortages inspectors say

    News

    Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray

    News




    Read 468,200 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn