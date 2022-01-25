Section of A55 near Posthouse roundabout blocked following a collision

Deeside.com > News

Emergency services are responding to a collision on the A55 near the Posthouse roundabout.

National Highways has said the Eastbound section between the A483 turn off and the A41 exit at Chester is currently blocked as a result of the incident.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). The road was closed at 17:05. There are now queues building towards Chester city centre.”



