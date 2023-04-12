Updated: One lane of A55 in Flintshire blocked following collision
Updated: Traffic Wales has said “lane 2 has now reopened, lane 1 remains closed.”
Earlier report: A section of A55 in Flintshire is reported to be blocked following collision.
The incident has happened close to the Flint exit slip road.
One report on social media says a van ‘is on its side.’
Traffic is queuing for around two miles with delays quoted at over 20 minutes.
Traffic Wales has said vehicles are being diverted off and back onto the A55 via the Flint junction.
Traffic is now being diverted towards the off slip and will re-join the carriageway on the on slip.
A traffic report for the area state:
“Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Detour in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads.”
More to follow..
