A55 Ewloe Loop lane closure due to a police incident
Traffic Wales has warned drivers of a lane closure on the eastbound A55 in Flintshire due to what has been described as a ‘police incident.’
A lane is closed at Ewloe loop which leads from the A55 to the eastbound A494.
⚠️Warning ⚠️#A55 J34 Ewloe Loop Lane 1 eastbound is currently closed due to a police incident.
Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/zh4RCdncA8
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) October 17, 2022
No more details have been given as yet.
