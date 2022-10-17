A55 Ewloe Loop lane closure due to a police incident

Listen to this article

Traffic Wales has warned drivers of a lane closure on the eastbound A55 in Flintshire due to what has been described as a ‘police incident.’

A lane is closed at Ewloe loop which leads from the A55 to the eastbound A494.

⚠️Warning ⚠️#A55 J34 Ewloe Loop Lane 1 eastbound is currently closed due to a police incident. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/zh4RCdncA8 — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) October 17, 2022

No more details have been given as yet.

Read Next