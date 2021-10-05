Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th Oct 2021

Section of A548 in Flintshire closed due to a fallen tree

A section of A548 in Flintshire is closed due to a fallen tree.

Mostyn Road, Holywell near the Packet House pub is closed from the junction with Greenfield Road, B5121 to the junction with Isglan Road.

Traffic is congested in the area.

North Wales Police has said: “Road closure on Mostyn Road, Holywell due to fallen tree.”

“Road closed from the junction to Basingwerk Terrace (B5121) and junction for Isglan road.”

“Thank you for your patience.”



