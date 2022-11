Section of A541 at Rhydymwyn remains closed following a collision

Listen to this article

Police and paramedics have been at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A541 in Flintshire.

The incident, which was first reported at around 4.40pm happened on a stretch of road near Rhydymwyn.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to crash on A541 both ways between B5123 and Black Brook. Affecting traffic between Mold and Rhydymwyn.”

Latest News