Search underway for missing Mold woman
Police in Mold have launched a search for 38-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the Pantymwyn area.
Michelle is described as 5’9″ with long black hair and was possibly wearing jeans and brown riding boots when she was last seen.
North Wales Police posted on social media:
“We have concerns for 38-year-old Michelle who is missing from the Pantymwyn area of Mold.”
“She is described as being approx. 5’9″ tall with long black hair and is possibly wearing jeans and brown riding boots.”
“Searches are underway, however if you have seen Michelle or a woman matching her description, or know of her whereabouts,please contact us quoting A176621.”
