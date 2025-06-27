Scottish icons Texas pay tribute to The Alarm’s Mike Peters during Llangollen headline show

Scottish rock icons Texas brought their unmistakable sound to North Wales as they launched a summer season of live music at TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion.

It’s been 36 years since they burst onto the music scene with their debut hit I Don’t Want A Lover, and the band, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, were on top form as they kicked off the night with that very song.

Texas fans before the show

A 90-minute set followed, packed with hit after hit – including Halo, Hi, In Our Lifetime, Summer Son, Say What You Want and Black Eyed Boy – all interspersed with Spiteri’s trademark humour and easy conversation with the sell-out crowd.

But it was the encore that delivered the most emotional moment of the night.

Returning to the stage, Spiteri paused to share a heartfelt dedication to her dear friend Mike Peters of The Alarm, describing him as: “A true gentleman, a great musician, a great songwriter, and one of the kindest, truest people I’ve ever met. He always wore his heart on his sleeve and he will be very sadly missed.

Spiteri, who then dedicated a powerful rendition of Suspicious Minds to his memory.

Supporting Texas was rising country folk star Rianne Downey, adding a Scottish flavour to the evening.

Downey impressed the crowd with her original material, as well as crowd favourites Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her from her collaborations with Paul Heaton.

TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion continues on Friday (June 27) with headliner Rag’n’Bone Man.

