Posted: Sat 21st Jun 2025

Scooter seized after footpath riding in Connah’s Quay

North Flintshire police have seized a scooter in Connah’s Quay following reports that it was being ridden dangerously on footpaths.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), identified as 3604 and 3564, located the vehicle and arranged for its removal.

A spokesperson said: “NPT received reports of this bike being ridden dangerously on footpaths in the Connah’s Quay area. 3604 & 3564 tracked it down and now it’s off to the impound.”

The action forms part of a wider summer policing response in North Flintshire, where warmer weather has coincided with a rise in callouts.

Over the past 24 hours, local officers dealt with 55 calls for service, including 13 emergency incidents requiring a blue-light response.

These included:

-four domestic incidents,

-six concern-for-safety reports,

-three anti-social behaviour complaints.

Two arrests were made — one for assault, another for offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Both individuals remain in custody.

Officers also flagged several traffic-related offences, including mobile phone use while driving.

Police reminded drivers that simply holding a phone now constitutes an offence, attracting a £200 fine and six penalty points.

With the hot temperatures, police reiterated the dangers of leaving dogs in cars. “They can quickly become severely distressed and unwell,” the update noted, warning that legal action can follow if animals are found to be suffering.

 

