Scooby the lurcher still waiting after 14 months

Scooby, a four-year-old tan lurcher, has been waiting for a forever home for 14 months at the RSPCA Wirral & Chester Branch, making him the centre’s longest-stay animal.

Scooby arrived in February 2024 severely emaciated, weighing just 20kg. After veterinary treatment and care at the Wallasey centre, he has transformed into a healthy 38kg dog but remains without a family.

The energetic lurcher has featured in several rehoming appeals, including RSPCA’s October “Adoptober” campaign, and on social media, yet he still watches other dogs go to new homes.

Kay Hawthorn, manager of the Wirral & Chester Branch Animal Centre, said: “Scooby has been through so much. He nearly didn’t make it, but we are so thankful he pulled through. He is the most gorgeous, loving, energetic and playful pooch and deserves all the happiness in the world. We just hope the perfect person is reading this so we can find his forever family soon.”

Scooby needs a home with a fair-sized garden or nearby green space and would do best with experienced owners who can match his energy levels. He could live with another dog but should not have regular contact with cats and prefers company for most of the day.

Kay Hawthorn added: “Scooby will love getting out and about on walks as he is very bouncy and energetic. We’re hopeful people can help spread the word so we can cast the net wider and find the perfect home for Scooby.”

