Saltney fitness centres stage community appreciation day

Warrior Training and The Hybrid Hub, based in Saltney, held a free Member Appreciation Day for members, family and friends on Saturday 21 June.

The event offered team-based fitness challenges and games, including tug of war, dodgeball, volleyball and rope climbing, before refuelling with food and drinks supplied by the gyms. All attendees received a free Warrior Training t-shirt.

Co-owner Andy Mountford-Metcalf said “Saturday was a great success and the perfect way for us to celebrate our members by providing a social event for everyone to get together and have fun.” He added “We wanted to incorporate both fitness and enjoyment, utilising the gym space and emphasising the great atmosphere and community we have. Keenan and I have made it one of our priorities to ensure the community remains at the forefront of our plans and with our ‘walk and talk’ event coming up, as well as other events in the pipeline, it will be a great few social months for our members!”

Member Stacey Young, who brought her step-son along, said “This weekend, my step son and I had the pleasure of attending a fantastic family event hosted at the gym. The atmosphere was filled with energy and warmth, and we were surrounded by amazing people who brought a real sense of community to the day. From food to fun and engaging games for all ages, it was clear Keenan and Andy put in every bit of energy to ensure their members had the best day. It’s so amazing to be part of a gym that has its members at the forefront of its mind.”

The event also marked eight weeks since the opening of The Hybrid Hub, which reached full membership less than one week after memberships went on sale.

Co-owner Keenan Acton said “Members Appreciation Day is a great example of what we’re all about, bringing the community together for a fun-filled day. Warrior Training and The Hybrid Hub are more than “just gyms” – we have created a safe haven and a happy place, where everyone feels welcome and comfortable being themselves. Our members are the reason we are where we are today, and it’s only fair that we show them some appreciation.”

