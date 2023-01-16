RSPCA’s cutest characters – just the tonic to banish the Blue Monday blues!

Blue Monday (today – January 16) is reportedly the most depressing day of the year but in a bid to banish the blues the RSPCA is revealing some of our most uplifting stories of animals that have recently come into the charity’s care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Every day the country’s oldest animal welfare charity rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes hundreds of animals with very special backgrounds and stories of triumph over adversity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

David Bowles, RSPCA head of public affairs, said: “Times are tough right now – and we know that many believe Blue Monday to be one of the days people find most difficult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“But thanks to our amazing supporters, it’s been another incredible year for animals – and we hope the many successes we’ve seen for animals recently will put a smile on people’s faces this Blue Monday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“From cats that swapped a war zone to a new warm home, to the rescued pup who has become a crime-fighting superhero, or the pony who has made best mates with a cuddly toy, RSPCA rescuers have been involved in so many amazing moments lately. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s been a really important year for our campaigns and advocacy work too – and thanks to our incredible supporters, 2022 was a year which was the Sentience Act pass Parliament, action taken on glue traps in both England and Wales, and so much more; it’s amazing what we can achieve together for animal welfare.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Here, the RSPCA shares some of its most heartwarming tales to distract you from the gloom of Blue Monday… ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From warzone to warm home! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cats Princess and Barsik, who travelled more than 3,000 miles to flee the invasion of Ukraine, were reunited with their delighted owner at an RSPCA rescue centre in September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their owner, Maryna Gruzdieva, spoke of her joy of seeing her beloved companions enjoying life in a happy home once again as she thanked the team that cared for them during their time in quarantine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “We appreciate the wonderful care and support that our cats have had at the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre. It’s an amazing place. It was unacceptable for us to leave Ukraine without Princess and Barsik. They’re our family. We’re responsible for them and we love them. We really appreciate what the people, charity rescue centres and government in the United Kingdom have done to make it possible for us to be all together. Thank you so much.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Princess and Barsik were just two of the pets fleeing Ukraine who have been given a loving welcome at the charity’s animal centre and hospital near Birmingham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A section of the RSPCA centre was transformed to create essential quarantine facilities for cats and dogs fleeing the war in Ukraine with their families. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Before animals began to arrive, the charity’s animal care team worked around the clock to ensure everything was ready – including making sure they knew some Ukrainian words and phrases to make sure their four-legged guests felt right at home! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Otter-ly adorable! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An RSPCA wildlife centre is providing specialist care for adorable otter cubs who were orphaned when rivers overflowed in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire in November. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The juvenile otters, Foxglove and Poppy, were taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange where experienced staff at the wildlife centre provided the lengthy rehabilitation otters require. In the case of cubs they will often need to be nurtured at the centre for a period of up to a year before being safely returned to the wold! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RSPCA wildlife centre manager Lee Stewart said: “We will spend time providing the care these otters need to be returned to the wild. Rehabilitating otters is very specialised as you need to have suitable facilities to care for them. Young otter cubs can be with us for up to 12 months before they can be returned to the wild so their care is not only time consuming but expensive. We release them at an age and size when they would naturally move off to find their own territory and way in life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We adopt a soft release protocol, where we build a pen from which we can release the otters. We create a den and provide a water source and then we feed them for two weeks before releasing them back into the wild.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Puppy dumped in cage at roadside becomes crime fighting super-pup! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A puppy who was abandoned in a cage in the depths of winter has now joined the police to help fight crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cocker spaniel Chester was rescued by the RSPCA after being brought into the charity’s Canterbury & District Branch by a member of the public on 4 January 2022. He said he’d found six puppies – four cocker spaniels and two terrier crossbreeds – dumped in the metal crate on a grass verge in Hersden. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After just a few days it became apparent that Chester had huge energy levels that no amount of walking or enrichment seemed to exhaust and had a real drive for searching and sniffing things out – so a career as a superhero crime fighting pup always seemed on the cards! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After spotting his skills, Chester had an initial assessment with the police and they were impressed with his drive, energy and concentration, despite the fact he’d had such a bad start in life and had missed out on months of training that other police dogs had already had by his age. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In March 2022, Chester was taken in by Surrey Police to begin the process of becoming a sniffer dog. He spent months with a special foster family and was then matched with his handler to complete the final stage of his training. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In October, PD Chester became licensed as a police sniffer dog. He celebrated at a ceremony at Surrey Police HQ following the six-week intensive training course. PD Chester and his handler, PC Kim Hackett, will now be deployed across Surrey and Sussex to support the police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Puffin’s 266-mile trip ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A puffin found stranded on a Northumberland beach was returned to its natural habitat by the RSPCA after making a long-distance trip for specialist care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The seabird had been affected by oil contamination after he was rescued in April near Bamburgh Castle. He was taken to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk for rehabilitation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There staff washed him in specialist facilities to ensure he was waterproof and during his three-week stay he enjoyed a diet of sardines and eels before he was ready to be returned safely to the wild in his native Farne Islands, a grouping of islands off the Northumberland coast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RSPCA wildlife casualty volunteers, John and Cora Kitchen, drove the puffin – who was named Clifford – on a 266-mile trip to the harbour at Seahouses, before he was returned to his puffin colony by boat. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Love cats! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two cats who fell in love at an RSPCA centre were rehomed together after finding their pawfect match. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lord and Lady Sugar were both very timid when they each came into RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Centre in Birmingham separately and would shy away from people but, once they met each other, their love blossomed and so did their confidence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lord Sugar, a two-year-old black cat, came into the charity’s care in February from a multi-cat household, while Lady Sugar, a one-year-old black and white female cat, came into the centre in March when she was about six-months-old. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She was also rescued from a multi-cat household and was in poor condition and suffering from a ruptured eye which sadly resulted in one of her eyes needing to be removed. The pair were rehomed together in August so their friendship could continue to bloom. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Poorly puppy being sold at car boot sale has new life as much-loved therapy dog ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A tiny puppy who came into RSPCA care after her owner tried to sell her at a car boot sale is ‘lighting up the lives’ of pupils and care home residents after qualifying as a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shih Tzu Chilli, who was only about six weeks old at the time and too young to be away from her mum, was found tethered to the side of a van along with a crossbreed puppy at a car boot sale in the West Midlands. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the animal welfare charity’s inspectors attended the location following calls from members of the public who were concerned about the dogs’ poor condition, and both animals were subsequently removed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chilli was taken to the RSPCA’s Hillfield Animal Home in Staffordshire where she received veterinary treatment for anemia, fleas, worms and dental disease. She was then joined by her sibling, Bean, who was subsequently found at another address in the county following an investigation by the RSPCA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Long-time RSPCA Hillfield supporter Julia Sanders then fostered – and eventually adopted – Chilli and Bean last Christmas. She thought both of them could be suitable therapy dogs, thanks to their gentle and calm natures, and both dogs passed their assessment with flying colours a few months later. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The siblings now make much-anticipated weekly visits to Charlotte James Care Home in Burton upon Trent where they are adored by the residents, some of whom have dementia and physical disabilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are also regular visitors at Thomas Russell Infants’ School in Barton under Needwood where they have formed a close bond with pupils who attend a nurture group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pony dumped like rubbish loves nothing more than cuddling up with new friend – a horse toy! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A pony once dumped amid piles of rubbish now loves nothing more than cuddling up to his new friend at the RSPCA – a stuffed horse toy! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The little piebald colt was found abandoned on land in Bishop Auckland back in October – aged only four months-old – and RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver was sent to rescue him. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He is now doing well in the care of Felledge Equine Centre in Chester-Le-Street and to help him recover during his stay rescuers – who named him Aston – gave him a stuffed horse as company which he loves snuggling up to in his stable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Heidi said: “He was literally thrown out with the rubbish and nappies at the side of some bins – it was very sad to see and a really callous act. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“But I am pleased to say with lots of love and attention from staff at Felledge, he has come on leaps and bounds and will soon be looking for a new home. Initially Aston had to be placed in isolation so staff gave him a stuffed toy horse as company – which he loved. He was too young to have been away from his mum so he really bonded with the toy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“He now has a real pony friend in the day called Hamish who he plays with – but at night he still likes to snuggle up to his toy – it is so cute to see. He won’t eat without his toy in the stable and loves to snuggle up to the cuddly companion before bedtime.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Campaign successes too! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And that’s not all! The animal champions have also been celebrating a great year of advocacy for animals – which saw, after a lengthy campaign by the charity, UK Government legislation which formally recognises animal sentience passing through PArliament, and another law banning the use of glue traps in England also completing its Parliamentary journey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In Wales, the Welsh Government is planning the UK’s first ever ban on snares; as well as a ban on glue traps – following RSPCA campaigning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At a local government level, countless local authorities took direct action for animals – with 90 across England and Wales now having banned the use and release of sky lanterns; and many taking action against pets being given out as prizes. 50 public bodies were also recognised for their efforts in improving welfare as part of the charity’s PawPrints scheme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Don’t let animals pay the price of the cost of living crisis this winter. Join the Rescue today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News