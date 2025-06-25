RSPCA Cymru backs landmark animal welfare proposals

The Welsh Government has unveiled proposals to regulate animal welfare establishments such as sanctuaries, rescues and rehoming centres across Wales, a move welcomed by RSPCA Cymru as a “landmark” step for animal welfare.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said the plans follow “clear feedback” from a consultation and aim to introduce “consistent, proportionate, and enforceable standards to protect animal health and welfare, and support the positive work undertaken to prevent wrongdoing and mistreatment.”

Animal welfare establishments are currently unregulated in Wales, leaving anyone able to set up a sanctuary or rescue without checks on skills, finances or governance. Pet grooming will also be considered for regulation under the proposals.

Eighty two per cent of respondents to the Welsh Government consultation backed formal regulation of these establishments, echoing findings from RSPCA Cymru’s 2023 report that showed overwhelming support from both the public and the sector.

RSPCA Cymru’s Senior Public Affairs Manager Billie-Jade Thomas said “This is a landmark milestone for animal welfare in Wales and follows our long-standing campaign calling for regulation. Many owners of sanctuaries and other animal welfare establishments undertake hugely important work, but the lack of regulation and oversight has long been a major concern for the RSPCA. We now look forward to hearing more about the proposals and look forward to helping the Welsh Government on their next steps. We are also delighted to hear that the Welsh Government is considering the regulation of pet grooming as well which could offer further welcome assurances to pet owners about the businesses they use.”

A voluntary Code of Practice has been in place since September 2020, but nearly half of establishments surveyed by the RSPCA had never referred to it. Billie-Jade Thomas added “While the voluntary Code of Practice was a step forward, we found that too little notice was being paid to it. Our 2023 report found nearly half of sanctuaries had never even referred to it, and with us having had to prosecute further AWE owners in Wales since its publication, it is clearer than ever that legislative action is much-needed.”

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government has also announced it is moving forward with a ban on greyhound racing and will establish an Implementation Group to guide the transition, with legislation expected in the autumn.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News