Posted: Mon 29th Nov 2021

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If you spot any roadworks or anything  transport-related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Traffic Restrictions:

Click on the location links for more details

Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn, Flintshire

29 November – 29 November

Delays likely – Road closure

Name: Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn

Location: Caer Estyn Lane

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: In progress

Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

Delays likely – Road closure

Name: Church Lane, Gwernaffield

Location: Church Lane

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: In progress

Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays likely – Road closure

Name: Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn

Location: Cilcain Road

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays likely – Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: Cilcain Road

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Gwernaffield Road To Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

Delays likely – Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: Gwernaffield Road To Bryn Garmon Junction

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: In progress

Rackery Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire

29 November – 29 November

Delays likely – Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: Rackery Lane

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: In progress

High Street, Northop, Flintshire

01 December – 06 December

Delays unlikely – Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: High Street

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

High Street, Northop, Flintshire

01 December – 06 December

Delays unlikely – Road closure

Name: High Street, Northop

Location: High Street

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Roadworks

Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn, Flintshire

29 November – 29 November

Delays likely – None/signing only

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: In progress

Works reference: BC005DL1W00OGEA53046963A

Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

Delays likely – None/signing only

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: In progress

Works reference: PE12595712808

Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays likely – None/signing only

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council

Current status: Planned

Works reference: Unknown

High Street, Northop, Flintshire

01 December – 06 December

Delays unlikely – None/signing only

Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks

Works location: High Street, Northop, Flintshire

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned

Works reference: XY253004000174244

30 November – 30 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Clear blockage

Works location: 65 Metres East from the side of Tudor House

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000186319L2C

Bagillt Road, Flintshire

01 December – 02 December

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: REPLACEMENT OF 2 POLES IN VERGE

Works location: FROM 6 PROVIDENCE COURT TO BRYN FFYNNONN

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030570048040

Cilcain Road, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays likely – Road closure

Description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in verge.

Works location: CILCIN RD OPP TY DIM ENW NEAR GARREG WEN PANTYMWYN

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0KIWCPR702R

Greenfield Road, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Reset Box Defect

Works location: 1 SYCAMORE VILLAS GREENFIELD ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595722806

Northop Road, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd

Works location: APPROX 80 METRES FROM ENTRANCE TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595483482

Old Mold Road, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd

Works location: CLUB OLD MOLD ROAD, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595599816

Ruthin Road, Denbighshire

01 December – 02 December

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Replacement of columns FCL900, FCL901, FCL907, FCL938, Works to include, civil works for trenching in footway, column foundation preparation, electrical connections

Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Loggerheads, Near Mold

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5012132811372699

Wrexham Street, Flintshire

01 December – 06 December

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: LAY NEW GAS 11M PUBLIC

Works location: OUTSIDE SEALMART HOUSE

Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253005000327595

Aston Road, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Rigging, integration and testing within existing telecoms site. 2-Way Traffic Lights – Pedestrian Marshalling – Suspend Bus Stop – 40 x barrier,1 bus stop suspension, 1 x temp bus stop. junction off Aston Rd needs lights double headed

Works location: in verge at junc with Links Road from B5129 to Aston Road

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by T-Mobile (UK) Limited.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK) Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YN108FLI16356-WHP3UK-TW1

Berthen Road, Flintshire

30 November – 30 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY FOR TREE CUTTING

Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HYFRYD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.

Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY051MW71301119

Ewloe Place, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Mains Repair

Works location: 57 EWLOE PLACE, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595756674

Factory Road, Flintshire

29 November – 10 December

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: INSTALL NEW WATER MAIN

Works location: FACTORY ROAD, JUNCTION WITH CHY, SANDYCROFT, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE13795658670

Henley Avenue, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: TM PURPOSES ONLY

Works location: O/S 25, HENLEY AVENUE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594720810/25

Lakeside Close, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: TM PURPOSES ONLY

Works location: S/O 57 EWLOE PLACE, TM ON LAKESIDE CLOSE. BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595756674/25

Link Road From B5129 to Aston Road, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: SIGNAL HEAD ONLY, all works on Aston Road on FLI16356WHP-3UK-tw1

Works location: at junc with Aston Road

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by T-Mobile (UK) Limited.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK) Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YN108FLI16356-WHP3UK-TW2

Llyn Du Crossroads to Kennels, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays possible – Lane closure

Description: Renew Frame And Cover Of Stop Tap

Works location: O/S BRYN DU FARM, LLYN DU CROSSROADS TO KENNELS, BABELL, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595737370

Nant Mawr Road, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Description: Hsehold Mtr

Works location: Y BWYTHYN, NANT MAWR ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595680293

Richmond Road, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd

Works location: O/S 82, RICHMOND ROAD , CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594720810

Stoneleigh Junction to London Road, Flintshire

01 December – 01 December

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: TM FOR CABLING

Works location: From outside The Grange to 51 metres North East

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000187660L2C

Bryn Aur, Flintshire

01 December – 03 December

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Description: MJ Quinn to renew frame and cover in footway

Works location: OUTSIDE 5 BRYN AUR, GORSEDD

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWN0DBWCSRTC1P

Bryn Awelon, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In

Works location: 27, BRYN AWELON, , BUCKLEY

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595733485

 

 

 

Cae Hir, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

 

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

 

Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd

 

Works location: 4 CAE HIR MOLD FLINTSHIRE

 

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

 

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

 

Current status: Planned work about to start

 

Works reference: PE12595483600

 

 

 

Cwrt Maes Coch, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

 

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

 

Description: MJ Quinn to rectify defect A non conformance to the SRoH has been identified through core sample testing.

 

Works location: JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET,

 

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

 

Responsibility for works: BT

 

Current status: Planned work about to start

 

Works reference: BC006MQONSAWNFTWC3RKJ0B2

 

 

Dundas Street, Flintshire

30 November – 02 December

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd

Works location: O/S 1, DUNDAS STRAEET, QUEENSFERRY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595532369

Earl Street, Flintshire

29 November – 30 November

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Description: FLINT 681475 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect

Works location: o/s health centre , earl street, flint

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC211NWWAMPFJ5B004

Farm Road, Flintshire

29 November – 01 December

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Description: Change Meter < 25mm

Works location: 53 FARM ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE

Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12595743822

 

 



