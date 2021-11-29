Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Traffic Restrictions:
Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn, Flintshire
29 November – 29 November
Delays likely – Road closure
Name: Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn
Location: Caer Estyn Lane
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
29 November – 01 December
Delays likely – Road closure
Name: Church Lane, Gwernaffield
Location: Church Lane
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays likely – Road closure
Name: Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn
Location: Cilcain Road
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays likely – Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: Cilcain Road
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Gwernaffield Road To Bryn Garmon Junction, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
29 November – 01 December
Delays likely – Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: Gwernaffield Road To Bryn Garmon Junction
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
Rackery Lane, Caergwrle, Flintshire
29 November – 29 November
Delays likely – Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: Rackery Lane
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: In progress
High Street, Northop, Flintshire
01 December – 06 December
Delays unlikely – Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: High Street
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
High Street, Northop, Flintshire
01 December – 06 December
Delays unlikely – Road closure
Name: High Street, Northop
Location: High Street
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Roadworks
Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn, Flintshire
29 November – 29 November
Delays likely – None/signing only
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Caer Estyn Lane, Caer Estyn, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: In progress
Works reference:
Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
29 November – 01 December
Delays likely – None/signing only
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Church Lane, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: In progress
Works reference: PE12595712808
Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays likely – None/signing only
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned
Works reference: Unknown
High Street, Northop, Flintshire
01 December – 06 December
Delays unlikely – None/signing only
Description: Streetworks / License – Streetworks
Works location: High Street, Northop, Flintshire
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned
Works reference: XY253004000174244
30 November – 30 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Clear blockage
Works location: 65 Metres East from the side of Tudor House
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Bagillt Road, Flintshire
01 December – 02 December
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: REPLACEMENT OF 2 POLES IN VERGE
Works location: FROM 6 PROVIDENCE COURT TO BRYN FFYNNONN
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030570048040
Cilcain Road, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays likely – Road closure
Description: MJ Quinn to replace pole in verge.
Works location: CILCIN RD OPP TY DIM ENW NEAR GARREG WEN PANTYMWYN
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Greenfield Road, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Reset Box Defect
Works location: 1 SYCAMORE VILLAS GREENFIELD ROAD, HOLYWELL, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595722806
Northop Road, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Works location: APPROX 80 METRES FROM ENTRANCE TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595483482
Old Mold Road, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Works location: CLUB OLD MOLD ROAD, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595599816
Ruthin Road, Denbighshire
01 December – 02 December
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Replacement of columns FCL900, FCL901, FCL907, FCL938, Works to include, civil works for trenching in footway, column foundation preparation, electrical connections
Works location: A494 Ruthin Road, Loggerheads, Near Mold
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Government.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5012132811372699
Wrexham Street, Flintshire
01 December – 06 December
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: LAY NEW GAS 11M PUBLIC
Works location: OUTSIDE SEALMART HOUSE
Public facing description: Wales & West Utilities Ltd has not assigned a specific description to this Works. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Wales & West Utilities Ltd.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000327595
Aston Road, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Rigging, integration and testing within existing telecoms site. 2-Way Traffic Lights – Pedestrian Marshalling – Suspend Bus Stop – 40 x barrier,1 bus stop suspension, 1 x temp bus stop. junction off Aston Rd needs lights double headed
Works location: in verge at junc with Links Road from B5129 to Aston Road
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by T-Mobile (UK) Limited.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK) Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YN108FLI16356-
Berthen Road, Flintshire
30 November – 30 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY FOR TREE CUTTING
Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HYFRYD
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by SP Energy Networks.
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY051MW71301119
Ewloe Place, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Mains Repair
Works location: 57 EWLOE PLACE, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595756674
Factory Road, Flintshire
29 November – 10 December
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: INSTALL NEW WATER MAIN
Works location: FACTORY ROAD, JUNCTION WITH CHY, SANDYCROFT, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE13795658670
Henley Avenue, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: TM PURPOSES ONLY
Works location: O/S 25, HENLEY AVENUE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594720810/25
Lakeside Close, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: TM PURPOSES ONLY
Works location: S/O 57 EWLOE PLACE, TM ON LAKESIDE CLOSE. BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595756674/25
Link Road From B5129 to Aston Road, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: SIGNAL HEAD ONLY, all works on Aston Road on FLI16356WHP-3UK-tw1
Works location: at junc with Aston Road
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by T-Mobile (UK) Limited.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK) Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YN108FLI16356-
Llyn Du Crossroads to Kennels, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays possible – Lane closure
Description: Renew Frame And Cover Of Stop Tap
Works location: O/S BRYN DU FARM, LLYN DU CROSSROADS TO KENNELS, BABELL, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595737370
Nant Mawr Road, Flintshire
29 November – 01 December
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Description: Hsehold Mtr
Works location: Y BWYTHYN, NANT MAWR ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595680293
Richmond Road, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Works location: O/S 82, RICHMOND ROAD , CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594720810
Stoneleigh Junction to London Road, Flintshire
01 December – 01 December
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: TM FOR CABLING
Works location: From outside The Grange to 51 metres North East
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Bryn Aur, Flintshire
01 December – 03 December
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Description: MJ Quinn to renew frame and cover in footway
Works location: OUTSIDE 5 BRYN AUR, GORSEDD
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Bryn Awelon, Flintshire
29 November – 01 December
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In
Works location: 27, BRYN AWELON, , BUCKLEY
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595733485
29 November – 30 November
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Works location: 4 CAE HIR MOLD FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595483600
29 November – 01 December
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Description: MJ Quinn to rectify defect A non conformance to the SRoH has been identified through core sample testing.
Works location: JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET,
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference:
Dundas Street, Flintshire
30 November – 02 December
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Works location: O/S 1, DUNDAS STRAEET, QUEENSFERRY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595532369
Earl Street, Flintshire
29 November – 30 November
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Description: FLINT 681475 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Works location: o/s health centre , earl street, flint
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by BT.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC211NWWAMPFJ5B004
Farm Road, Flintshire
29 November – 01 December
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Description: Change Meter < 25mm
Works location: 53 FARM ROAD, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Public facing description: one.network has automatically assigned a category of Unclassified works to this Works based on the information available. Please note: Works Descriptions are not published by Welsh Water.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595743822
