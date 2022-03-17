UPDATED: Roadworks causing lengthy delays on the A55 in Flintshire

Update: The lane closure remains in place but traffic has cleared.

Earlier report: Roadworks are causing lengthy delays on the A55 in Flintshire.

Traffic is queuing on the Eastbound carriageway from junction 34 at Ewloe to Dobshill.

One lane is closed and there are three miles of queuing and stationary traffic.

The works are part of the ongoing road resurfacing programme which has been taking place over the past few weeks.

A traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic on A55 Eastbound from J34 A494 Mold Road (Ewloe) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.”