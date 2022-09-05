Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 5th Sep 2022

Road through Mold town centre partially blocked following collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A road through Mold town centre is partially blocked following collision.

The incident involving two vehicles has happened on King Street near Love Lane.

There is slow traffic in the area as a result of the collision, the vehicles are currently waiting to be recovered.

A traffic report for the area states: “King Street both ways partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved near Love Lane.”

“Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival, affecting traffic between Gwernymynydd and Alltami.”

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


