Road closed near M56 Chester Services junction due to lorry fire

A road closed on the approach to the M56 Chester Services junction due to lorry fire.

The incident has happened in a layby on the A5117 at Elton prior to junction 14 of M56, for Stanlow, Helsby and the service station.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 6.45am, the lorry contains around 20 tons of household waste.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fir and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large vehicle fire on the A5117 in a layby just prior to the M56.”

“Two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus are in use to extinguish the fire in a lorry trailer containing around 20 tons of household recycling.”

“Highways have been asked to attend as truck waste is being emptied onto the carriageway and will need clearing. The incident is being reduced to one fire engine and police have closed the road.”