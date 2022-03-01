Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Mar 2022

Updated: Tue 1st Mar

Road closed in Buckley following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Alltami Road in Buckley is reportedly closed following a collision.

The road is closed from the junction with Liverpool Road to Field Farm Lane.

A local traffic report states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on Alltami Road both ways from Field Farm Lane to B5127 Liverpool Road. Road has been closed since around 16:50..”

There are no more details.

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Man arrested after knife and imitation firearm found following “struggle” with police in Buckley

News

“Let me put this on the record, Putin is a War Criminal” – Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant

News

First veteran’s commissioner for Wales appointed by UK government

News

Global Game Jam returns to Wrexham Glyndwr campus

News

Queensferry customers helped Charlies Stores raise over £21,000 last year for Wales Air Ambulance

News

Llywydd of the Senedd: “Ukraine and its people very much remain in our hearts”

News

First Minister calls for “random acts of Welshness” in St David’s Day message

News

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google celebrates St David’s Day for the 18th year

News

Welsh Government backs plans for new £5.6 million Welsh-medium primary school in Flintshire

News





Read 478,659 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn