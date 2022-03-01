Road closed in Buckley following a collision
Alltami Road in Buckley is reportedly closed following a collision.
The road is closed from the junction with Liverpool Road to Field Farm Lane.
A local traffic report states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on Alltami Road both ways from Field Farm Lane to B5127 Liverpool Road. Road has been closed since around 16:50..”
There are no more details.
