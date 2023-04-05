Road between A55 and Flint closed ‘for sometime’ following collision
North Wales Police have closed the road between A55 and Flint after a road traffic collision.
The police have confirmed that the Northop road by the Coach and Horses Public house will be closed for “sometime” due to the incident.
Local traffic reports state that the A5119 Northop Road is blocked and there is queueing traffic both ways from Pen Y Glyn to Maes Hyfryd due to the collision.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The police have not yet released any more information.
More as and when …
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News