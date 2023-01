Reports of slow traffic in Hawarden due to a collision

There are reports that a main road in Hawarden is partially blocked following a collision. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A post on social media has warned local residents that ‘Hawarden village blocked by crash by doctors surgery both directions.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Traffic is queuing from Castle Rise back to the junction with the A550/Glynne Arms. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The is also slow traffic on the approach to Castle Rise from Broughton. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

One person posted on the Ewloe and Hawarden Community Facebook page, a warning to anyone cutting through Mancot to access Broughton. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“If you use Moor Lane or Duckers Lane as a cut through please be aware the are horses crossing the roads SLOW DOWN thank you.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A traffic report for the area states: “Reports of slow traffic due to accident on B5125 Glynne Way both ways at Castle Rise” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

