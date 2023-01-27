Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th Jan 2023

Updated: Fri 27th Jan

Reports of slow traffic in Hawarden due to a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are reports that a main road in Hawarden is partially blocked following a collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A post on social media has warned local residents that ‘Hawarden village blocked by crash by doctors surgery both directions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Traffic is queuing from Castle Rise back to the junction with the A550/Glynne Arms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The is also slow traffic on the approach to Castle Rise from Broughton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One person posted on the Ewloe and Hawarden Community Facebook page, a warning to anyone cutting through Mancot to access Broughton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you use Moor Lane or Duckers Lane as a cut through please be aware the are horses crossing the roads SLOW DOWN thank you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: “Reports of slow traffic due to accident on B5125 Glynne Way both ways at Castle Rise” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire Council’s Climate Change Committee to probe Clwyd Pension Fund’s fossil fuel investments
  • New Public Health Wales survey reveals financial struggles with 37% of Welsh residents “only just managing”
  • North Wales health board facing ‘very difficult’ situation as flu, Covid and NHS strikes combine


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire Council’s Climate Change Committee to probe Clwyd Pension Fund’s fossil fuel investments

    News

    New Public Health Wales survey reveals financial struggles with 37% of Welsh residents “only just managing”

    News

    North Wales health board facing ‘very difficult’ situation as flu, Covid and NHS strikes combine

    News

    North Wales cadet programme supporting next generation of healthcare staff

    News

    Broadband customers trapped by choice between huge mid-contract price hikes or exit fees of over £200, Which? warns

    News

    Laughing gas could be banned from sale in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour

    News

    Flint Bakery’s sweet success: Pudding Compartment expands with Welsh Government investment

    News

    Betsi appeal to Welsh Government for support to bring buildings up to standard

    News

    Skilled students hard at work on £5.2m John Summers Clock Tower redevelopment

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn