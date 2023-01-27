Reports of slow traffic in Hawarden due to a collision
There are reports that a main road in Hawarden is partially blocked following a collision.
A post on social media has warned local residents that ‘Hawarden village blocked by crash by doctors surgery both directions.”
Traffic is queuing from Castle Rise back to the junction with the A550/Glynne Arms.
The is also slow traffic on the approach to Castle Rise from Broughton.
One person posted on the Ewloe and Hawarden Community Facebook page, a warning to anyone cutting through Mancot to access Broughton.
“If you use Moor Lane or Duckers Lane as a cut through please be aware the are horses crossing the roads SLOW DOWN thank you.”
A traffic report for the area states: “Reports of slow traffic due to accident on B5125 Glynne Way both ways at Castle Rise” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News