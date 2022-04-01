Reports of congestion around A550 Welsh Road following a collision
Traffic is building on the A550 Welsh Road near Two Mills following a collision.
The south bound side – heading towards Deeside – is closed following the collision.
A local traffic report states: “A550 Welsh Road Southbound closed, heavy traffic due to accident from B5463 Ledsham Road to A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights).”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com