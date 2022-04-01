Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Apr 2022

Reports of congestion around A550 Welsh Road following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Traffic is building on the A550 Welsh Road near Two Mills following a collision.

The south bound side – heading towards Deeside – is closed following the collision.

A local traffic report states: “A550 Welsh Road Southbound closed, heavy traffic due to accident from B5463 Ledsham Road to A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights).”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Female pedestrian killed following collision with car on A494 in Mold this morning

News

‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

News

Talented young Holywell swimmer sets sights on Olympics

News

Jack Sargeant: “NHS charges for parking and prescriptions only apply in England, not Wales”

News

John Summers Clock Tower ‘Guardians’ call on community to cultivate ideas for 13-acre garden contest

News

Police warning over fake Cadbury ‘Easter Chocolate Basket’ WhatsApp message

News

Police close A494 near Mold following a collision – diversion in place

News

Buses for barriers on A494 was of course an April Fools’

News

National Living Wage rise for around 2.5 million UK workers

News





Read 386,138 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn