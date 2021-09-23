Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Sep 2021

Updated: Thu 23rd Sep

Reports of a power cut impacting properties in the Bagillt area

There are reports of a power cut impacting properties in the Bagillt area.

Power is reported to have gone out at around 8.30am.

Engineers are working to get power back on and it is expected to be restored by 10:45 am according to SP Energy Networks.

 

SP Energy Networks website states:

“There is a power cut affecting the CH6 postcode area of Bagillt.

We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 8:31 am.

Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.

Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 10:45 am.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 8:35 am on 23rd September, 2021.”



