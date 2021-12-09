Reports of a power cut affecting properties in Connah’s Quay and Shotton

There are reports of power cuts affecting parts of Connah’s Quay and Shotton this morning.

SP Energy Networks has said, “engineers are on their way to the area to investigate and repair the fault.”

We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #CH5 #ConnahsQuay #Shotton. Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience. — SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) December 9, 2021

A statement on their website says: “There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Connahs Quay and Shotton affecting properties in a widespread area.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 7:14 am.”

“Our engineers are on their way to the area to investigate and repair the fault and our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“We expect the power to be restored by 9:30 am.”

“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”