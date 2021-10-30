Reports of a multi vehicle collision blocking one lane of A55 in Flintshire

Long delays are building on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

Traffic Wales has said one land is blocked eastbound at Pentre Halkyn and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

There are delays reported of over 30 minutes and traffic is queuing for around four miles.

Several people have posted on social media that multiple cars have been involved in a ‘shunt.’

There is also reported that traffic is heavy through Greeenfield and Flint as drivers try to avoid congestion on the A55.