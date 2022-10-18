Reports A549 partially blocked towards Mold following collision

There are reports the A549 towards Mold is partially blocked due to a collision.

The collision happened near the Wylfa roundabout and according to the traffic website Inrix a cyclist has been involved.

A traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to collision, a cyclist involved on A549 Mold Road both ways between A494 (Wylfa roundabout) and Wylfa Avenue. Affecting traffic between Mold and Buckley”

There is heavy traffic on the approach to Wylfa roundabout.

There are also reports of the second collision in Mold.

A traffic report says : “Road blocked and slow traffic due tt a collision, two vehicles involved on Hafod Park both ways near Linden Drive. ”

