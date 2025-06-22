Rare Maccoa ducklings hatch at Chester Zoo

Four Maccoa ducklings, one of Africa’s rarest duck species, have hatched at Chester Zoo for the first time, marking the zoo’s inaugural breeding success for the endangered birds in its new Heart of Africa zone.

Maccoa ducks, known for their stiff tails and deep blue bills, are classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List, with just 5,000 estimated in fragmented wetland habitats across Central and East Africa.

Surveys have recorded only 14 individuals in Kenya and fewer than 100 in Tanzania, raising concern for the species’ survival.

Chester Zoo, just across the border from Deeside in Cheshire, is one of only 12 institutions worldwide to care for Maccoa ducks.

The hatchlings will bolster a safety-net population held in zoos and support long-term conservation efforts.

Heart of Africa is a 22.5-acre habitat dedicated to Africa’s most threatened species.

The project aims to replicate nutrient-rich wetlands, giving ducklings and vulnerable species space to thrive under expert care.

Andrew Owen, head of birds at Chester Zoo, said: “As one of just seven zoos in Europe and 12 globally that care for Maccoa ducks, these ducklings are very special as they’re the first of their kind to ever hatch here at the zoo, making it a historic moment for our team. This success gives a real boost to the future of the species and these vital new additions will contribute to the safety-net population in zoos. To see them now out on the water inside our Heart of Africa habitat makes this milestone even more special.”

Maccoa ducks are diving ducks, known for their stiff tails and deep blue bills, and are often found in nutrient-rich wetland habitats. Their rapid decline is linked to habitat degradation, water pollution and climate change. As a result, the species is listed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, highlighting the need for urgent conservation action.

Chester Zoo is one of just a dozen institutions in the world working with the threatened species and hopes to play a vital role in its survival.

