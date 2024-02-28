RAF Atlas pilot completes 3000 hours by flying through the Mach Loop

A Royal Air Force pilot has completed 3000 hours on the Atlas transport aircraft by taking it through the low-level Mach Loop in Wales.

Flight Lieutenant Jackson was part of the crews from 30 Squadron based at RAF Brize Norton who recently conducted low-level training across the UK in the Atlas heavy lift aircraft.

They finished with flights through the Machynlleth Loop, better known as the Mach Loop, in West Wales.

As well as captaining the Atlas, Jackson also pilots the iconic Lancaster Bomber for the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Flight Lieutenant Jackson said:

“We carried out 3 simulated cargo drops in Glencoe and the Western Isles before proceeding South to Wales. The weather was simply glorious, perfect for this 30 Squadron training sortie, and it was a wonderful way to mark this personal milestone.”

Sorties such as this provide challenging training opportunities for crews, ultimately, sharpening their skills to fly their aircraft operationally when called upon by the Ministry of Defence.

[Photos: RAF]

