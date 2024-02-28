Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Feb 2024

RAF Atlas pilot completes 3000 hours by flying through the Mach Loop

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Royal Air Force pilot has completed 3000 hours on the Atlas transport aircraft by taking it through the low-level Mach Loop in Wales.

Atlas flying

Flight Lieutenant Jackson was part of the crews from 30 Squadron based at RAF Brize Norton who recently conducted low-level training across the UK in the Atlas heavy lift aircraft.

They finished with flights through the Machynlleth Loop, better known as the Mach Loop, in West Wales.

Atlas flying with mountains in the background.

As well as captaining the Atlas, Jackson also pilots the iconic Lancaster Bomber for the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Flight Lieutenant Jackson said:

“We carried out 3 simulated cargo drops in Glencoe and the Western Isles before proceeding South to Wales.

The weather was simply glorious, perfect for this 30 Squadron training sortie, and it was a wonderful way to mark this personal milestone.”

 

Atlas flying over green hills.

Sorties such as this provide challenging training opportunities for crews, ultimately, sharpening their skills to fly their aircraft operationally when called upon by the Ministry of Defence.

[Photos: RAF]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Senedd: Critics slam decades of neglect in North Wales transport system
  • Flintshire schools face financial crisis amid budget cuts, warns Headteachers’ Federation
  • Flintshire’s ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your best shots

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Senedd: Critics slam decades of neglect in North Wales transport system

    News

    Flintshire schools face financial crisis amid budget cuts, warns Headteachers’ Federation

    News

    Flintshire’s ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your best shots

    News

    Countess Charity’s Chester Duck Race returns for tenth year

    News

    Welsh Government budget: No rise in business rate support

    News

    Choirs for Good raise over £14,000 for Wales Air Ambulance

    News

    Welsh Government final budget to ‘protect the core services’ as £231m extra arrives from Westminster

    News

    New Chester Rows Business Guide launched

    News

    Former directors of Flip Out Chester fined after 270 injured

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn